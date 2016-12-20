Teaching assistant in Greeley-Evans district accused of sexual assault on a child

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A special education teaching assistant in the Greeley-Evans School District 6 was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual assault on a child, the Greeley Police Department said.

Jerica Enriquez, 24, worked at John Evans Middle School and Prairie Heights Middle School in the past. He currently works at Jefferson Junior High School. The district hired her in 2011.

Enriquez has been on paid administrative leave since Dec. 5. She has been charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and obscenity to a minor, police said.

She was in the Weld County jail on Tuesday night without bond pending a court appearance.

A District 6 spokeswoman said Enriquez is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old male student. He was not a special education student, the Greeley Tribune reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to find out if there are other possible victims.