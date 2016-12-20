Police seek 2 men for stealing from elderly woman in Denver

DENVER — Two suspects are wanted after an elderly woman was robbed earlier this month, the Denver Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said the two men gave the woman a ride to her apartment near East Dartmouth Avenue and South Tamarac Drive on Dec. 11.

Once inside, the suspects distracted the woman and stole items from inside.

Police said the suspects might be driving a white pickup truck. No license plate was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.