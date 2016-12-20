Skiers could be fined up to $500 for out-of-bounds rescues at Steamboat Ski Area

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Skiers could be fined up to $500 for rescues in the backcountry, according to a new police at Steamboat Ski Area.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported the policy was added to the fine print on trail maps and signage at the popular ski area.

The ski area said it was put in place to keep inexperienced skiers from going places they don’t belong.

“If you don’t know, don’t go,” ski patrol director John Kohnke told the newspaper.

Colorado Ski Country USA CEO Melanie Mills said she doesn’t know of any similar policies at other ski areas. She supports it and said others are considering similar policies.

Kohnke said backcountry skiing has increased, with more people going beyond out-of-bounds access gates that are required by the U.S. Forest Service.