Skier death reported after incident on advanced run at Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A 48-year-old Longmont man died in an accident on an advanced trail at the Breckenridge Ski Resort on Monday, officials said.

A spokesman for the resort described the accident as serious. The man was identified by the Boulder Daily Camera as Kevin Pitts.

Pitts was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Breckenridge where doctors pronounced him dead. The Aspen Times said Pitts reportedly hit a tree on Alpine Alley, a black run between the T-Bar and the Imperial Express SuperChair off Peak 8, about 1 p.m.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort.

It’s the first skiing death of the season in Colorado.

Pitts is survived by his wife of 21 years and two teenage children. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Howe Mortuary in Longmont.