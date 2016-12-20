Pet owners hunt for the perfect Christmas gift for Fido

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Ninety-five percent of pet owners in the U.S. will buy their pets a Christmas gift.

Two Pals & A Pup pet shop in Cherry Creek is a popular place to buy presents for dogs.

And while chew toys are popular, they are predictable.

Two Pals owner Jen Newhouse volunteered to become a personal pet shopper.

"How about a custom hand made leather collar with a bead inlay?" she suggested.

While beautiful, it did cost more than $100. Maybe some all natural, healthy and Christmas themed dog cookies? So good, us humans cam eat 'em, too.

If your hound likes to hunt, check out the offerings at Bass Pro Shops in Denver.

From decoys, dog beds and bright orange hunting collars to neoprene hunting vests, they have your canine covered.

The Barry family from Last Chance was shopping Tuesday. They even brought in their cattle dog, Lucy, to take a look around.

So, what does Lucy like?

"Cows," father Barry said.

That would be a weird Christmas gift for Lucy.