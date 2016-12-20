× Parker man reported missing found

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A 48-year-old Parker man who was reported missing after leaving his residence without any of his belongings, including his cellphone, wallet and vehicle, was found Wednesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brian Patrick Keefe was last heard from at 8 a.m. Sunday. Keefe recently moved to Colorado and lives in unincorporated Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office said Keefe is unemployed and not known to have friends in the area.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday it canceled the missing person alert, only saying Keefe had been found. It did not provide any other details, including his condition.