Norovirus outbreak closes 3 Denver schools

DENVER — A norovirus outbreak closed three Denver Public Schools on Tuesday and students won’t return until after the winter break.

Denver School of Science and Technology Cole Middle School, DSST Cole High School and the Cole Arts and Sciences Academy — all located at at 1350 E. 33rd Ave. — were closed.

Classes were also canceled for Wednesday, the last day before winter break.

Denver Public Schools spokesman Will Jones said on Friday there were a couple of students who reported not feeling well. On Monday, 25 to 30 students were complaining of vomiting and diarrhea.

Parents were contacted and Denver Public Health advised the schools to close.

The schools’ facilities team began cleaning and disinfecting the campus on Monday night, but the health department advised the campus to remain closed until classes will resume Jan. 9.

Calls and letters were placed to parents on Tuesday morning alerting them to the situation, and information on how to handle the virus was provided by Denver Public Health.

Last week, a norovirus outbreak forced a Centennial Christian school to cancel classes.

Norovirus is a stomach bug that can be very unpleasant and is highly contagious, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Norovirus can be serious for young children and older adults.

Most people make a full recovery within one or two days without treatment.