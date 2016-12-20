Broncos’ Miller, Talib, Harris selected for Pro Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Three Broncos defensive stars were selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Von Miller received his fifth Pro Bowl selection. Cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. were also selected to the team.

Miller is second in the NFL with 13.5 sacks. He is also a top candidate to be NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Talib earned his fourth consecutive selection. Despite missing three games with a back injury, he has three interceptions, including a pick-six against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

Harris, who starts opposite Talib at cornerback, earned his third consecutive selection. He has two interceptions this season.

Free safety Darian Stewart was named a first alternate. Other alternates are center Matt Paradis, defensive end Derek Wolfe, strong safety T.J. Ward, and receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas.

The Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando, Fla.