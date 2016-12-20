Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent might be on way out

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Public Schools Board will vote at its meeting Jan. 12 whether to to start searching for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Dan McMinimee’s three-year contract expires June 30.

The announcement Tuesday didn’t say why the decision was made other than the board wants the district to go in a different direction.

“It was clear during our executive sessions [Dec. 8 and 15] that the board felt we should explore our options to support the vision and direction of our school district,” board president Ron Mitchell said.

“This is a very difficult discussion, especially since Dan has led Jeffco Public Schools through some challenging times and we all appreciate his work.”

The current school board members have served more than one year and Mitchell has an expectation they will have a full discussion regarding the desired direction of the district at the Jan. 12 meeting.

The meeting will take place one year after voters ousted the conservative school board members who hired McMinimee.

“Board members expressed a desire to have a broader discussion about the board’s vision for the district and type of leadership needed to make that vision a reality,” Mitchell said.