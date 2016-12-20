Frontier admits fault for canceled flights, lost bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Frontier Airlines' weekend meltdown continued to be a nightmare for hundreds of travelers in Denver on Tuesday.

Airline officials repeatedly apologized for canceled flights and lost bags, admitting they should've done better.

The mess has lasted for a better part of a week. Frontier's main hub, Denver International Airport, was hit the hardest. About 65 Frontier jets take off from DIA on a daily basis.

The Denver-based airline, known for its ultra-low prices, is becoming better known for employee and customer frustration.

"[Frontier employees] gave me an attitude," customer Phil McMahon said. "Nobody knows anything."

Eighty percent of the troubled airline's normal schedule was operating Tuesday, according to Frontier. The weekend spillover was still playing out as of late Tuesday.

A Colorado State University student trying to get home to California for Christmas said he has been stuck in Denver since Saturday.

"Frontier has bad service," he said. "Horrible service. I'd probably go on Southwest if I ever fly again."

Frontier said 500 missing bags should finally be delivered to Denver customers by Tuesday night.

Frontier employees who spoke on condition of anonymity described poor working conditions at the airline and said employees walked off their jobs over the weekend.

Frontier insists allegations of a walk-off are not true. No official strike was called.

Unions representing Frontier pilots and flight attendants said the fiasco was caused by severely mismanaged airline operations.

"[CEO Barry Biffle] needs to get a grip on his company because it's ridiculous," McMahon said. "It's a joke. I mean, I'll never fly them again. The customer service is not a high priority."

Additional employees were being trained on how to process refunds. Customers should receive those refunds within a week of flying, according to Frontier.

The company is also promising to pre-cancel future flights much earlier next time severe weather is expected.