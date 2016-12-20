DENVER -- A Denver-based company is the first provider in Colorado and one of the first in the nation to introduce EyeDetect -- the world's first nonintrusive lie detection technology that accurately detects deception in 30 minutes by analyzing eye behavior.
First nonintrusive lie detection technology hits market
-
Officials crack down on street gang in North Park Hill neighborhood
-
Budding Business: From $17k in debt to a $54 million empire
-
Self-driving truck goes on 120-mile beer run from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs
-
Douglas County works with app to help coordinate traffic conditions
-
Digital driver’s licenses coming to Colorado
-
-
Drought worsens in Colorado
-
Drought returns to Denver metro area
-
Trump, Johnson to hold appearances in Colorado on Monday
-
Tech Review: Can Google’s new smartphone take on iPhone? Galaxy?
-
5 inmates suspected of overdosing on crack cocaine in Denver jail
-
-
Kirk’s Holiday Tech Gift Guide – Home Cameras
-
Olympic medalists from Colorado to throw out first pitch Sunday
-
Live Be Yoga Tour