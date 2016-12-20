Denver settles lawsuit with former inmate punched by deputy

DENVER — The Denver City Council approved a $65,000 payment Monday night to settle a lawsuit after a former inmate was punched by a Denver sheriff’s deputy.

Security cameras caught deputy Thomas Ford punching inmate Kyle Askin in the face at the Downtown Detention Center in July 2014.

The city fired Ford after the incident, but the Career Service Authority overturned the decision and gave him his job back along with back pay after a 40-day unpaid suspension. The city has appealed that ruling.

Askin was shown in the video sitting in the booking area and antagonizing Ford, who then punched the inmate in the face, knocking him over.

A federal excessive force lawsuit was filed against Ford and the city of Denver in May. The lawsuit highlighted other incidents of excessive force involving Ford.

A 2010 incident caught on video showed Ford hitting inmate Shaun Pack, throwing him to the floor and dragging him into a cell.

Ford was seen in a 2011 video holding down inmate Jamal Hunter while another deputy choked him.

In a 9-0 vote by the city council, Askin will receive $36,908.80 and his lawyer’s law firm, Rathod Mohamedbhai, will get $28,091.20. Two members abstained.

The Askin incident started a reform movement of the Denver Sheriff Department, including a new sheriff and a new use-of-force policy.