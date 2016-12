Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make your own glass ornament or a pendant. Glassblowing is the perfect date night or outing with the family and it is Colorado's Best Deal. Watch as Colorado's Best Host, Joana Canals plays with fire and breath to create her own work of art. Pay just $50 for a one hour glassblowing lesson for one person. Or $100 for a one hour glassblowing lesson for two people. Either way you're getting 50% off! To get this deal and dip your toes into the medium of glass art click here.