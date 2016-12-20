Denver City Council approves gender-neutral rule for single-stall restrooms

DENVER — The Denver City Council voted unanimously Monday night to require gender-neutral restrooms in the city.

The requirement means businesses and government buildings will have to post nongender-specific signs on all single-stall restroom.s

The move was originally formulated by the Denver LGBT commission. It will amend the city’s building code and require a sign that makes it obvious that each restroom is open to use by anyone.

People who identify with a sex different than the one on their birth certificate say this is a matter of comfort and safety.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock quickly issued a statement after the vote, saying “Denver will take every step we can to remove barriers for our people while creating more convenience. This is who we are as a city.”

Hancock believes the move demonstrates Denver is an inclusive place to call home for all people.

Property owners have until May 2018 to get into compliance and put up the new signs.