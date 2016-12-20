Colorado Springs shelter staff celebrates after adoptions clear kennels

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Staff members at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region had a big reason to celebrate Monday — and not just because it’s the holiday season.

For the second consecutive day, all of the available dogs and cats that were available were adopted.

The shelter had 25 cats and 23 dogs adopted during its Home for the Holidays promotion.

On the second consecutive day that all of the available dogs were adopted, the staff went into the empty kennels to celebrate.

The shelter expects to get more dogs this week, but getting all of the animals new forever homes — that’s a great Christmas gift for everyone.