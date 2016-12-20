Christmas album recorded in old watering tank helps students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. -- A small town in northwest Colorado is raising money in a unique way to help fund its school and community.

Rangely, Colorado took a big hit in 2015 and 2016 when the oil and energy industries suffered. It was all due to a decrease in the price of oil, according to Sam Tolley, the General Manager of Alliance Energy in Rangely.

In an effort to keep money flowing to the town's school, Tolley teamed up with a group of musicians and community members who are a part of 'The Tank'.

'The Tank' is an old watering tank that has since been turned into a recording studio, due to its acoustic powers. A singer's voice can carry for 45 seconds to a minute inside 'The Tank.'

(To see our Emmy Award winning 'original' story about 'The Tank', click here.)

This holiday season, the community of Rangely came together to record a Christmas album inside 'The Tank'. Money raised from sales will go towards helping the town's school children.

In fact, 100% of the proceeds from the first 1,000 CDs sold will go directly to Rangely Schools K-12. Afterward, 50% of sales will go to Rangely schools and 50% will go towards 'The Tank.'

To purchase a copy of the Christmas album recorded in 'The Tank,' click here.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album, watch Kevin Torres' "Unique 2 Colorado" Report on it.