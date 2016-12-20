Chris Harris Jr. Foundation provides Christmas gifts for 50 children in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- It was shop till you drop at a Wal-Mart store in Parker on Tuesday night. And the aisles were full of holiday smiles as Christmas came early courtesy of a Super Bowl champion.

“For these kids out here that might not have any Christmas at all, to be able to give them something to make them happy is what I’ve always wanted to do,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said.

The Chris Harris Jr. Foundation hosted 50 underprivileged and at-risk youth as part of “Shop with a Jock.”

Harris provided each child with dinner, courtesy of Jersey Mike’s, and $100 in gifts at Wal-Mart.

“You get the interaction with them, you see the need, they really need it and they look forward to this so it’s really special,” Harris said.

Fellow cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Lorenzo Doss were also there to spread the holiday cheer.

Harris knows how much a night like this can impact these children because he was once in their shoes.

“I never had any role models growing up, I never had anybody take me out (to shop) when my mom couldn’t afford for me to get presents for Christmas,” he said. “So I just always wanted to do this to make an impact out here.”

Harris was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl on Tuesday.