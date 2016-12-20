Capture photos like a PRO with George Lange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This holiday season, take photos that are full of holiday magic and sparkle. We got tips from George Lange, the first artist in residence with creative shop at Facebook and Instagram, and author of, "The Unforgettable Photograph: 228 Ideas, Tips, and Secrets for Taking the Best Pictures of Your Life." George shows us how imperfect pictures are the route to go this holiday season. Watch the segment to see his other top tips.