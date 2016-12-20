This holiday season, take photos that are full of holiday magic and sparkle. We got tips from George Lange, the first artist in residence with creative shop at Facebook and Instagram, and author of, "The Unforgettable Photograph: 228 Ideas, Tips, and Secrets for Taking the Best Pictures of Your Life." George shows us how imperfect pictures are the route to go this holiday season. Watch the segment to see his other top tips.
Capture photos like a PRO with George Lange
-
Make your turkey tastier
-
Giving Tuesday – Tips for Donating
-
Reveal your best body for the holidays with Ageless Expressions MedSpa
-
Slideshow: First snow of the season in high country
-
Fit into those Party Dresses!
-
-
Lose the inches
-
Fit into those Party Dresses!
-
Slim down for good with Ageless Expressions
-
Colorado holiday lights map and photos: Add your display
-
Deck the Halls with your pets
-
-
Macy’s Black Friday & Holiday Deals
-
Great Holiday Gifts
-
Phil Harding and Associates