23-month-old reported missing in Arapahoe County found safe

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A 23-month-old toddler who was reported missing was found safe Tuesday night, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the Country Club Villas apartment complex at East Florida Avenue and South Parker Road just after 5 p.m. They found a woman who needed to be taken to the hospital.

During the call, neighbors told deputies a 23-month-old child, Mikaela Hundley, should have been at the apartment, but she was not there.

She was found about 10:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office did not say how or where she was found.