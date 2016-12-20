Do you have an active teenage girl that is also into fashion? Look no further than the makers of Lululemon’s new brand called “ivivva.” Dru Libby the manager of the ivivva, Cherry Creek along with some young models hit the runway in our Colorado Best’s exclusive fashion show! The ivivva in Cherry Creek is located at the Cherry Creek mall across from J. Crew on the lower level. Call them at 303-388-1412 or go to ivivva.com.
Active Teen Fashion – ivivva
