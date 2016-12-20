2 men charged with murder in Adams County home invasion shooting death

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two men were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man earlier this month in Adams County, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Ronnie Williams, 35, and Corey Carroll, 25, both of Limon are being charged in the death of Steven Kent, 55, who was shot at his home at 16400 Tucson St. on Dec. 8 in unincorporated Adams County.

Williams and Carroll have been charged with first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, four counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of crime of violence as a sentencing enhancer.

Both men were advised of the charges Tuesday. They are due in court Jan. 6 for the setting of a preliminary hearing.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this month that Kent was killed after a home invasion in the early-morning hour.

His mother, who lived in the home with Kent, called 911 to report the invasion. The sheriff’s office said at the time it believed to have known who the suspects were.