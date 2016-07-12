Holocaust Museum: Please stop playing Pokémon Go here

WASHINGTON — The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum issued a statement on Monday that requested visitors to stop playing Pokémon Go on its premises.

“Playing the game is not appropriate in the museum, which is a memorial to the victims of Nazism,” Andrew Hollinger, the museum’s communications director, told The Washington Post. “We are trying to find out if we can get the museum excluded from the game.”

Pokémon Go takes creatures from the popular Game Boy games of the 1990s and superimposes them in real-world locations, a concept known as augmented reality.

City landmarks are used as “Poké Stops” that house creatures with the most points. You can collect items including Poké Balls and eggs that can hatch into Pokémon.

Besides the Holocaust Museum, Pokémon were being caught at the Sept. 11 memorial, the New York Times reported.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the game itself,” Chris Desciora, a security guard at the memorial, told the Times. “But you know, maybe the game’s services could consider where they are placing the Pokémon or whatever. You should come here to see everything and to respect the memorial not just to catch a Pokémon.”