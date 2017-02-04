-
Trump defends Putin: ‘You think our country’s so innocent?’
-
Patriots and Falcons set for Super Bowl showdown
-
Firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond in Northglenn
-
CSU student stranded by travel ban arrives in Denver
-
Charity steps up to help family raise $4 million to find cure for daughter’s deadly disease
-
-
Woman faces felony charges after threatening family, injuring officers
-
Protesters rally in Denver against confirmation of education secretary nominee
-
Stranded CSU student returns thanks to temporary restraining order